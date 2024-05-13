NH National Guard construction, facilities management officer promoted

Lt. Col. Logan Kenney’s new rank patch is fastened by his daughter, Kira, with his son, Felix, during a promotion ceremony May 3 at the state military reservation in Concord. Kenney, a construction and facilities management officer with Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire Army National Guard, was promoted after 16 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

