    NH National Guard construction, facilities management officer promoted [Image 4 of 5]

    NH National Guard construction, facilities management officer promoted

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Lt. Col. Logan Kenney’s new rank patch is fastened by his daughter, Kira, with his son, Felix, during a promotion ceremony May 3 at the state military reservation in Concord. Kenney, a construction and facilities management officer with Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire Army National Guard, was promoted after 16 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 16:42
    VIRIN: 240503-Z-HA185-1005
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US
    This work, NH National Guard construction, facilities management officer promoted [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

