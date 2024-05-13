NH National Guard construction, facilities management officer promoted

Lt. Col. Logan Kenney, Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire Army National Guard, is joined by his daughter, Kira, and son, Felix, during his promotion ceremony as coworker, Marie Allard, captures the moment May 3, 2024, at the state military reservation in Concord, N.H. Kenney was promoted after 16 years of service in the New Hampshire Army National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)
