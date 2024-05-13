Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NH National Guard construction, facilities management officer promoted [Image 5 of 5]

    NH National Guard construction, facilities management officer promoted

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Lt. Col. Logan Kenney, Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire Army National Guard, is joined by his daughter, Kira, and son, Felix, during his promotion ceremony as coworker, Marie Allard, captures the moment May 3, 2024, at the state military reservation in Concord, N.H. Kenney was promoted after 16 years of service in the New Hampshire Army National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 16:42
    Photo ID: 8407178
    VIRIN: 240503-Z-HA185-1082
    Resolution: 4510x3222
    Size: 7.48 MB
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH National Guard construction, facilities management officer promoted [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NH National Guard, Cabo Verde conclude state partnership program exchange in Granite State
    NH National Guard, Cabo Verde conclude state partnership program exchange in Granite State
    NH National Guard construction, facilities management officer promoted
    NH National Guard construction, facilities management officer promoted
    NH National Guard construction, facilities management officer promoted

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Johnston
    NationalGuard
    Kenney
    NHNationalGUard
    Allard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT