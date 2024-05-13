NH National Guard, Cabo Verde conclude state partnership program exchange in Granite State

Spc. Olivia Palmiter bids farewell to Maj. Antonio Valerio, a pilot with the Cabo Verdean Armed Forces, on May 10, 2024, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Concord, N.H. New Hampshire Guardsmen and military aviators from Cabo Verde, including Col. Domingos Correia, the West African nation’s outgoing director of national defense, concluded a week-long exchange at both the AASF and Pease ANG Base to help the island nation develop maintenance, operations and logistics plans for its acquisition of a King Air 360 turboprop utility aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

