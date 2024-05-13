NH National Guard construction, facilities management officer promoted

Lt. Col. Logan Kenney, a construction and facilities management officer with Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire Army National Guard, is joined by his wife, Tara, and children, Kira and Felix, at his promotion ceremony May 3, 2024, at the state military reservation in Concord, N.H. Kenney was promoted after 16 years of service in the New Hampshire Army National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

