Brig. Gen. Michael Lalor, commander of Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, Col. David Guida, commander of Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, TACOM Command Sgt. Maj. Kendra St Helen and other TACOM staff tour the Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence at RIA-JMTC. Advanced Manufacturing is celebrating 5 years of success with the kick off of its Battle Damaged Repair & Fabrication program, allowing 3D printing technology to produce replacement parts quickly and get military vehicles back into the field faster. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.

