Brig. Gen. Michael Lalor, commander of Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, Col. David Guida, commander of Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, TACOM Command Sgt. Maj. Kendra St Helen and other TACOM staff tour the Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence at RIA-JMTC. Advanced Manufacturing is celebrating 5 years of success with the kick off of its Battle Damaged Repair & Fabrication program, allowing 3D printing technology to produce replacement parts quickly and get military vehicles back into the field faster. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 14:25
|Photo ID:
|8406663
|VIRIN:
|230926-O-XF347-3787
|Resolution:
|5784x4000
|Size:
|6.16 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
