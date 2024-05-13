Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIA-JMTC Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence celebrates five years of success as it transforms Army sustainment with BDR&F [Image 7 of 7]

    RIA-JMTC Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence celebrates five years of success as it transforms Army sustainment with BDR&amp;F

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Kendall Swank 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    A newly produced Battle Damaged Repair & Fabrication part produced at the Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence inside the Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center. The BDR&F program allows 3D printing technology to produce replacement parts quickly and get military vehicles back into the field faster. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 14:25
    Photo ID: 8406695
    VIRIN: 230926-O-XF347-8812
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.25 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
    This work, RIA-JMTC Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence celebrates five years of success as it transforms Army sustainment with BDR&F [Image 7 of 7], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RIA-JMTC Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence celebrates five years of success as it transforms Army sustainment with BDR&amp;F

    Rock Island Arsenal
    TACOM
    Tank-automotive and Armament Command
    RIA-JMTC
    U.S. Army
    Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

