A 3D printer at the Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence inside the Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center produces a Battle Damaged Repair & Fabrication part. The BDR&F program allows 3D printing technology to produce replacement parts quickly and get military vehicles back into the field faster. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.

Date Taken: 02.27.2024
Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
RIA-JMTC Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence celebrates five years of success as it transforms Army sustainment with BDR&F