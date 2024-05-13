A 3D printer at the Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence inside the Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center produces a Battle Damaged Repair & Fabrication part. The BDR&F program allows 3D printing technology to produce replacement parts quickly and get military vehicles back into the field faster. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 14:25
|Photo ID:
|8406669
|VIRIN:
|240227-O-XF347-1319
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.61 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
