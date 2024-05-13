RIA-JMTC Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence celebrates five years of success as it transforms Army sustainment with BDR&F

Photo By Kendall Swank | A newly produced Battle Damaged Repair & Fabrication part produced at the Advanced...... read more read more Photo By Kendall Swank | A newly produced Battle Damaged Repair & Fabrication part produced at the Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence inside the Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center. The BDR&F program allows 3D printing technology to produce replacement parts quickly and get military vehicles back into the field faster. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center’s Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence is celebrating five years of success as it progresses with its new Battle-Damaged Repair and Fabrication program.



“BDR&F is the perfect use of additive manufacturing technology, as we’re producing limited quantities of many different parts,” said Randl Besse, AM CoE commodity manager. “Customers are utilizing this capability because we can produce small quantities of parts with limited startup fees, and the technology allows low volume to be cost competitive. Traditional acquisition cycles require a minimum order quantity before purchasing, which can negatively impact our Army’s readiness posture. BDR&F allows the Army to solve readiness issues rapidly and cost-effectively.”



The BDR&F program began in early 2024 after determining that the 3D printing technology at the AM CoE could quickly produce replacement parts and return military vehicles to the field faster. To date, the program has developed readiness solutions such as battery tray mounting brackets and bearing covers, with endless possibilities for future parts. These replacement parts can be printed and manufactured in hours or days and typically shipped to the customer within a week.



“I may receive a 2D drawing on Monday and by Friday, hold the actual part in my hand, potentially shipping it halfway across the world,” Besse said. “That’s rare in manufacturing, but when it happens, it’s amazing to see and be a part of.”



As the AM CoE celebrates its five-year anniversary on May 15, the journey has been filled with both positive and negative lessons, with successes outweighing setbacks.



“We grew our team internally with very basic knowledge of additive manufacturing,” Besse said. “The Center of Excellence started with a staff of three employees, including the commander of RIA-JMTC, and we’ve more than doubled our staff in the last five years.”



The AM CoE continues to shape the future of military additive manufacturing while producing high-quality, on-time readiness solutions for today’s warfighter and modernizing for future conflicts.



“Our staff often comes in early to start a build or stays late to ensure the build finishes, so they can turn the machine over and start another build,” Besse said. “They’re really putting the job and customer first, and that’s our greatest strength.”



In addition to the BDR&F program’s success, the AM CoE is celebrating the completion of the world’s largest hybrid additive and subtractive manufacturing machine, known as the Jointless Hull. This experimental technology has multiple current capabilities and could one day transform manufacturing by building entire tank hulls without weldments. The latest modernization project at RIA-JMTC highlights the rapid changes in manufacturing technology today.



“I don’t always know months in advance what we’ll be working on,” Besse said. “We plan on a weekly basis, but the following week can change drastically. There isn’t a lot of time, and we have to solve problems today.”