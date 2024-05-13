Dietmar Schatz, a supervisory management specialist for Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria’s food service program, talks with a shift leader at the Rittershalle Warrior Restaurant in Grafenwöhr, Germany, May 15. Schatz, a German host nation employee with the U.S. Army for nearly 41 years, is set to retire in the next couple of weeks. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 06:37
|Photo ID:
|8405726
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-SM279-6909
|Resolution:
|3976x2717
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Food service leader who fondly recalls sampling C-rations in the ‘70s as a boy set to retire [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Food service leader who fondly recalls sampling C-rations in the ‘70s as a boy set to retire
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT