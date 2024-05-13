Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Food service leader who fondly recalls sampling C-rations in the ‘70s as a boy set to retire [Image 3 of 3]

    Food service leader who fondly recalls sampling C-rations in the ‘70s as a boy set to retire

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Dietmar Schatz, a supervisory management specialist for Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria’s food service program, talks with a shift leader at the Rittershalle Warrior Restaurant in Grafenwöhr, Germany, May 15. Schatz, a German host nation employee with the U.S. Army for nearly 41 years, is set to retire in the next couple of weeks. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 06:37
    Photo ID: 8405726
    VIRIN: 240515-A-SM279-6909
    Resolution: 3976x2717
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Food service leader who fondly recalls sampling C-rations in the ‘70s as a boy set to retire [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Food service leader who fondly recalls sampling C-rations in the ‘70s as a boy set to retire
    Food service leader who fondly recalls sampling C-rations in the ‘70s as a boy set to retire
    Food service leader who fondly recalls sampling C-rations in the ‘70s as a boy set to retire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Food service leader who fondly recalls sampling C-rations in the &lsquo;70s as a boy set to retire

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT