Dietmar Schatz, a supervisory management specialist for Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria’s food service program, works at his office in Vilseck, Germany, May 15. The supervisor of almost 100 dining facility attendants at three warrior restaurants in the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria community is set to retire from the Army in the next couple of weeks with nearly 41 years of service. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 Location: VILSECK, BY, DE Food service leader who fondly recalls sampling C-rations in the '70s as a boy set to retire [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter