Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Food service leader who fondly recalls sampling C-rations in the ‘70s as a boy set to retire [Image 1 of 3]

    Food service leader who fondly recalls sampling C-rations in the ‘70s as a boy set to retire

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Dietmar Schatz is a supervisory management specialist for Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria’s food service program and responsible for managing nearly 100 dining facility attendants at three warrior restaurants in U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria. Pictured here is Schatz’ organizational command board photo from 1987 in Grafenwöhr where he served as an assistant manager for multiple dining facilities in Grafenwöhr, Germany, as well as field camp dining facilities for units in training. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 06:37
    Photo ID: 8405724
    VIRIN: 240515-A-SM279-2687
    Resolution: 2693x3686
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Food service leader who fondly recalls sampling C-rations in the ‘70s as a boy set to retire [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Food service leader who fondly recalls sampling C-rations in the ‘70s as a boy set to retire
    Food service leader who fondly recalls sampling C-rations in the ‘70s as a boy set to retire
    Food service leader who fondly recalls sampling C-rations in the ‘70s as a boy set to retire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Food service leader who fondly recalls sampling C-rations in the &lsquo;70s as a boy set to retire

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT