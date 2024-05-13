Dietmar Schatz is a supervisory management specialist for Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria’s food service program and responsible for managing nearly 100 dining facility attendants at three warrior restaurants in U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria. Pictured here is Schatz’ organizational command board photo from 1987 in Grafenwöhr where he served as an assistant manager for multiple dining facilities in Grafenwöhr, Germany, as well as field camp dining facilities for units in training. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 06:37 Photo ID: 8405724 VIRIN: 240515-A-SM279-2687 Resolution: 2693x3686 Size: 1.51 MB Location: VILSECK, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Food service leader who fondly recalls sampling C-rations in the ‘70s as a boy set to retire [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.