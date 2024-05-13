AK24: 52nd FW, 100th ARW, 190th ARW take the skies

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 52nd Fighter Wing takes off during Astral Knight 2024 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2024. AK24 falls under the Department of Defense’s broader exercise program dubbed Large Scale Global Exercise 2024, an all-domain exercise series executing a range of joint and multinational military activities to demonstrate the nation’s robust global presence as well as the cohesion of enduring global alliances and partnerships devoted to security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

