U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jace Goheen, 190th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker on the flightline during Astral Knight 2024 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2024. AK24 is a demonstration of Allies in the Baltics, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, and Air National Guard units' ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain global freedom and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 05:03 Photo ID: 8405657 VIRIN: 240513-F-PH996-1793 Resolution: 7534x5023 Size: 5.3 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AK24: 52nd FW, 100th ARW, 190th ARW take the skies [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.