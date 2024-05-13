Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AK24: 52nd FW, 100th ARW, 190th ARW take the skies [Image 12 of 12]

    AK24: 52nd FW, 100th ARW, 190th ARW take the skies

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jace Goheen, 190th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker on the flightline during Astral Knight 2024 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2024. AK24 is a demonstration of Allies in the Baltics, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, and Air National Guard units' ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain global freedom and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24
    AK24

