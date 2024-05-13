Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AK24: 52nd FW, 100th ARW, 190th ARW take the skies [Image 9 of 12]

    AK24: 52nd FW, 100th ARW, 190th ARW take the skies

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Forbes Field, Kansas, remove a power cart from a KC-135 Stratotanker before takeoff during Astral Knight 2024 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2024. AK24 demonstrates U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa’s ability to conduct a smooth hand over, take over to NATO in a table-top exercise to transfer operational control to NATO Allied Air Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 05:03
    Photo ID: 8405654
    VIRIN: 240513-F-PH996-1728
    Resolution: 6916x4611
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AK24: 52nd FW, 100th ARW, 190th ARW take the skies [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24
    AK24

