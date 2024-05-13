AK24: 52nd FW, 100th ARW, 190th ARW take the skies

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Forbes Field, Kansas, remove a power cart from a KC-135 Stratotanker before takeoff during Astral Knight 2024 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2024. AK24 demonstrates U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa’s ability to conduct a smooth hand over, take over to NATO in a table-top exercise to transfer operational control to NATO Allied Air Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

Date Taken: 05.13.2024
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE