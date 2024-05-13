A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from 190th Air Refueling Wing, Forbes Field, Kansas, takes off during Astral Knight 2024 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2024. AK24 demonstrates U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa’s ability to conduct a smooth hand over, take over to NATO in a table-top exercise to transfer operational control to NATO Allied Air Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 Photo ID: 8405656 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE AK24: 52nd FW, 100th ARW, 190th ARW take the skies [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde