76 Airlift Squadron welcomes new commander

U.S Air Force Col. Bret Echard, 86th Operations Group commander, passes the 76th Airlift Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Bryan Gibbs, incoming 76th AS commander, during the 76th AS change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024. The 76th AS operates in support of executive airlift and aeromedical evacuation missions across Europe, Africa and the Middle East areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

