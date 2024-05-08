Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    76 Airlift Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 4]

    76 Airlift Squadron welcomes new commander

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Field, 76th Airlift Squadron outgoing commander, passes the 76th AS guidon to Col. Brett Echard, 86th Operations Group commander,, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024. Field relinquished command of the squadron after two years during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Olivia Sampson)

    TAGS

    Ramstein
    Change of Command
    Team Ramstein
    76th Airlift Squadron

