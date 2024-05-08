U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Field, 76th Airlift Squadron outgoing commander, passes the 76th AS guidon to Col. Brett Echard, 86th Operations Group commander,, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024. Field relinquished command of the squadron after two years during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Olivia Sampson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2024 Date Posted: 05.13.2024 10:19 Photo ID: 8400921 VIRIN: 240510-F-OS112-1020 Resolution: 2594x1987 Size: 669.47 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 76 Airlift Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.