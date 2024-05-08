Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    76 Airlift Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 4]

    76 Airlift Squadron welcomes new commander

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Bret Echard, 86th Operations Group commander, pins a meritorious service medal on Lt. Col. John Field, 76th Airlift Squadron outgoing commander, at the 76th AS change of command at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024.Field is a command pilot with over 3,800 flight hours in the C-17 Globemaster III, Gulfstream V, Gulfstream III, Raytheon T-1 Jayhawk and T-6A Texan II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    TAGS

    Ramstein
    Change of Command
    Team Ramstein
    76th Airlift Squadron

