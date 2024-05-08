U.S. Air Force Col. Bret Echard, 86th Operations Group commander, pins a meritorious service medal on Lt. Col. John Field, 76th Airlift Squadron outgoing commander, at the 76th AS change of command at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024.Field is a command pilot with over 3,800 flight hours in the C-17 Globemaster III, Gulfstream V, Gulfstream III, Raytheon T-1 Jayhawk and T-6A Texan II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 10:19
|Photo ID:
|8400923
|VIRIN:
|240510-F-OS112-1007
|Resolution:
|2553x2394
|Size:
|691.21 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 76 Airlift Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
