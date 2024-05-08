76 Airlift Squadron welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Bret Echard, 86th Operations Group commander, pins a meritorious service medal on Lt. Col. John Field, 76th Airlift Squadron outgoing commander, at the 76th AS change of command at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024.Field is a command pilot with over 3,800 flight hours in the C-17 Globemaster III, Gulfstream V, Gulfstream III, Raytheon T-1 Jayhawk and T-6A Texan II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

