76 Airlift Squadron welcomes new commander

Ramstein Air Base Honor Guard members prepare to present the colors during the 76th Airlift Squadron change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024. Lt. Col. Bryan Gibbs, 76th AS incoming commander, assumed command of the squadron during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

