4th Reconnaissance Battalion share marksmanship expertise with members of the Mexican marines at TRADEWINDS 24

Marines assigned to 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, demonstrate sniper rifle techniques to members of the Mexican marines at Paragon Army Base, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 7, 2024.



TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Canadian Armed Forces photo by Master Cpl. Genevieve Lapointe)

