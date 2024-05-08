Members of the US Marines contingency to Exercise TRADEWINDS 2024 (TW24), demonstrates partner nation members from Mexican Army the use of the snipper rifle followed with a demonstration at the Paragon Army Base in Barbados, on May 7, 2024.



TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Canadian Forces Combat Camera, Canadian Armed Forces Photo by MCpl Genevieve Lapointe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.12.2024 15:30 Photo ID: 8399932 VIRIN: 240508-O-AB123-1001 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.38 MB Location: BRIDGETOWN, BB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Reconnaissance Battalion share marksmanship expertise with members of the Mexican marines at TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.