Members of the US Marines contingency to Exercise TRADEWINDS 2024 (TW24), demonstrates partner nation members from Mexican Army the use of the snipper rifle followed with a demonstration at the Paragon Army Base in Barbados, on May 7, 2024.
TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Canadian Forces Combat Camera, Canadian Armed Forces Photo by MCpl Genevieve Lapointe)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2024 15:30
|Photo ID:
|8399932
|VIRIN:
|240508-O-AB123-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|BRIDGETOWN, BB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Reconnaissance Battalion share marksmanship expertise with members of the Mexican marines at TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT