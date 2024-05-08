Marines assigned to 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division demonstrate M40A6 sniper rifle techniques at Paragon Army Base, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 2024 (TW24) on May 7, 2024.
TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Canadian Armed Forces photo by Master Cpl. Genevieve Lapointe)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2024 15:30
|Photo ID:
|8399943
|VIRIN:
|240508-O-AB123-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|BRIDGETOWN, BB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Reconnaissance Battalion share marksmanship expertise with members of the Mexican marines at TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT