4th Reconnaissance Battalion share marksmanship expertise with members of the Mexican marines at TRADEWINDS 24

Marines assigned to 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division conduct a sniper range along with Mexican Marines at Paragon Army Base, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 7, 2024.



TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Canadian Armed Forces Photo by Master Cpl. Genevieve Lapointe)

