Marines assigned to 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division conduct a sniper range along with Mexican Marines at Paragon Army Base, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 7, 2024.
TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Canadian Armed Forces Photo by Master Cpl. Genevieve Lapointe)
05.07.2024
|05.07.2024
05.12.2024 15:30
|05.12.2024 15:30
8399937
|8399937
|VIRIN:
|240508-O-AB123-1002
8256x5123
|8256x5123
3.72 MB
|3.72 MB
BRIDGETOWN, BB
|BRIDGETOWN, BB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Reconnaissance Battalion share marksmanship expertise with members of the Mexican marines at TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
