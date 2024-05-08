U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Vandermolen, explosive ordnance disposal technician with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing, prepares to transport an injured patient during a tactical combat casualty care exercise April 18, 2024, at Volk Field Air National Guard Base near Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. The training exercise was part of a 40 hour Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Life Savers Course administered by members of the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Medical Group to Airmen within the wing who's career fields require advanced lifesaving skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)
Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
Date Posted:
|05.08.2024 19:47
Photo ID:
|8391927
VIRIN:
|240418-Z-HS473-2025
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|5.76 MB
Location:
|CAMP DOUGLAS, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wisconsin Airmen hone combat lifesaving skills [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wisconsin Airmen hone combat lifesaving skills
