Wisconsin Airmen hone combat lifesaving skills

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Sireno, left, explosive ordnance disposal technician with the 115th Civil Engineer Squadron and Senior Airman Emily Jones, security forces specialist with the 115th Security Forces Squadron, work together to treat injuries on a tactical combat patient simulator during a tactical combat casualty care exercise April 18, 2024, at Volk Field Air National Guard Base near Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. The training exercise was part of a 40 hour Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Life Savers Course administered by members of the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing Medical Group to Airmen within the wing who's career fields require advanced lifesaving skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

