Wisconsin Airmen hone combat lifesaving skills

U.S. Air Force security forces and explosive ordnance disposal specialists assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing engage threats during a tactical combat casualty care scenario April 18, 2024, at Volk Field Air National Guard Base near Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. TCCC implements proven medical practices in battlefield trauma care and provides basic lifesaving techniques to wounded personnel, substantially increasing battlefield survivability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 Location: CAMP DOUGLAS, WI, US