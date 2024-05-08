Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin Airmen hone combat lifesaving skills [Image 2 of 7]

    Wisconsin Airmen hone combat lifesaving skills

    CAMP DOUGLAS, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    Volk Field ANGB

    U.S. Air Force security forces and explosive ordnance disposal specialists assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing engage threats during a tactical combat casualty care scenario April 18, 2024, at Volk Field Air National Guard Base near Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. TCCC implements proven medical practices in battlefield trauma care and provides basic lifesaving techniques to wounded personnel, substantially increasing battlefield survivability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

