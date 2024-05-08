Wisconsin Airmen hone combat lifesaving skills

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Dubuc and Tech. Sgt. Kailani Trainor-Bird, medical specialists assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing, remotely operate a tactical combat patient simulator during a tactical combat casualty care exercise April 18, 2024, at Volk Field Air National Guard Base near Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. The training exercise was part of a 40 hour Tactical Combat Casualty Care - Combat Life Savers Course administered by members of the 115th Medical Group to Airmen within the wing who's career fields require advanced lifesaving skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

