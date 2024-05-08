Holocaust Day of Remembrance ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Seymour Kazimirski, motivational speaker, is presented a certificate of appreciation at the Aloha Jewish Chapel in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 6, 2023. Service members and distinguished guests gathered for the Holocaust Day of Remembrance service. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2024 16:58
|Photo ID:
|8391612
|VIRIN:
|240506-N-KH177-1010
|Resolution:
|4639x3087
|Size:
|983.28 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
