    Holocaust Day of Remembrance ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 5 of 5]

    Holocaust Day of Remembrance ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Seymour Kazimirski, motivational speaker, is presented a certificate of appreciation at the Aloha Jewish Chapel in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 6, 2023. Service members and distinguished guests gathered for the Holocaust Day of Remembrance service. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

