    Holocaust Day of Remembrance ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 1 of 5]

    Holocaust Day of Remembrance ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Service members and guests gather for the Holocaust Day of Remembrance at the Aloha Jewish Chapel in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 6, 2023.
    The Joint Observance was hosted by the 8th Theater Sustainment Command. The internationally recognized date for Holocaust Remembrance Day corresponds to the 27th day of Nisan on the Hebrew calendar and marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

