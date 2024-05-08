Holocaust Day of Remembrance ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Seymour Kazimirski, motivational speaker, addresses service members and distinguished guests for the Holocaust Day of Remembrance at the Aloha Jewish Chapel in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 6, 2023. The Joint Observance was hosted by the 8th Theater Sustainment Command. The internationally recognized date for Holocaust Remembrance Day corresponds to the 27th day of Nisan on the Hebrew calendar and marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2024 16:58
|Photo ID:
|8391609
|VIRIN:
|240506-N-KH177-1004
|Resolution:
|5041x3354
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
