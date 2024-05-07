U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gregory Pfeiler, 496th Air Base Squadron Security Forces Flight integrated defense member, puts a vest on a member of Team Morón during a kids mock deployment at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 17, 2024. The mock deployment was held for approximately 40 Department of Defense Education Activity and home-schooled students to recognize April as Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2024 05:49
|Photo ID:
|8389792
|VIRIN:
|240417-F-YM277-1025
|Resolution:
|4731x3945
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|MORON AIR BASE, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 496 ABS celebrates Month of the Military Child with mock deployment [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS
