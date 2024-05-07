496 ABS celebrates Month of the Military Child with mock deployment

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gregory Pfeiler, 496th Air Base Squadron Security Forces Flight integrated defense member, puts a vest on a member of Team Morón during a kids mock deployment at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 17, 2024. The mock deployment was held for approximately 40 Department of Defense Education Activity and home-schooled students to recognize April as Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

Date Taken: 04.17.2024
Location: MORON AIR BASE, ES
by TSgt Megan Beatty