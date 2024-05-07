496 ABS celebrates Month of the Military Child with mock deployment

Members of Team Morón learn about the mission of U.S. Air Force medics during a kids mock deployment at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 17, 2024. The 496th Air Base Squadron has nearly 150 Airmen, with roughly 20% of them serving accompanied tours to Morón AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
Date Posted:
|05.08.2024 05:49
Location:
|MORON AIR BASE, ES
