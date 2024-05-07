Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    496 ABS celebrates Month of the Military Child with mock deployment [Image 8 of 10]

    496 ABS celebrates Month of the Military Child with mock deployment

    MORON AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A member of Team Morón draws a self portrait during a kids mock deployment at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 17, 2024. The 496th Air Base Squadron hosted the mock deployment to celebrate the children of Morón AB during Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 05:49
    Photo ID: 8389794
    VIRIN: 240417-F-YM277-1015
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 10.44 MB
    Location: MORON AIR BASE, ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 496 ABS celebrates Month of the Military Child with mock deployment [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DODEA
    Month of the Military Child
    Moron Air Base
    496th Air Base Squadron
    496 ABS

