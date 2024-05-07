A member of Team Morón draws a self portrait during a kids mock deployment at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 17, 2024. The 496th Air Base Squadron hosted the mock deployment to celebrate the children of Morón AB during Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

496 ABS celebrates Month of the Military Child with mock deployment