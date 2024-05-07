Members of Team Morón donn mission oriented protective posture gear during a kids mock deployment at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 17, 2024. The mock deployment offered a look into the emergency management and first responder career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2024 05:49
|Photo ID:
|8389795
|VIRIN:
|240417-F-YM277-1081
|Resolution:
|6657x4912
|Size:
|7.28 MB
|Location:
|MORON AIR BASE, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 496 ABS celebrates Month of the Military Child with mock deployment [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT