    496 ABS celebrates Month of the Military Child with mock deployment [Image 9 of 10]

    496 ABS celebrates Month of the Military Child with mock deployment

    MORON AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Members of Team Morón donn mission oriented protective posture gear during a kids mock deployment at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 17, 2024. The mock deployment offered a look into the emergency management and first responder career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 05:49
    Photo ID: 8389795
    VIRIN: 240417-F-YM277-1081
    Resolution: 6657x4912
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: MORON AIR BASE, ES
    This work, 496 ABS celebrates Month of the Military Child with mock deployment [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DODEA
    Month of the Military Child
    Moron Air Base
    496th Air Base Squadron
    496 ABS

