496 ABS celebrates Month of the Military Child with mock deployment

Members of Team Morón donn mission oriented protective posture gear during a kids mock deployment at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 17, 2024. The mock deployment offered a look into the emergency management and first responder career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

