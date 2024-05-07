NAVSUP celebrates naval aviation birthday

The Aviation Supply Corps insignia appears as a Naval Aviator Badge. In the center of which is positioned the Navy Supply Corps three oak leaf emblem. The insignia is only authorized for officers, while enlisted supply personnel (such as those in the rate Storekeeper) are eligible to receive the Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist Badge. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

