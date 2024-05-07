Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP celebrates naval aviation birthday [Image 4 of 4]

    NAVSUP celebrates naval aviation birthday

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Joe Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    The Aviation Supply Corps insignia appears as a Naval Aviator Badge. In the center of which is positioned the Navy Supply Corps three oak leaf emblem. The insignia is only authorized for officers, while enlisted supply personnel (such as those in the rate Storekeeper) are eligible to receive the Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist Badge. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 21:29
    Photo ID: 8389224
    VIRIN: 210527-N-DO192-3297
    Resolution: 1200x320
    Size: 310.56 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP celebrates naval aviation birthday [Image 4 of 4], by Joe Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSUP celebrates naval aviation birthday

