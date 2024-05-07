Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP celebrates naval history birthday [Image 2 of 4]

    NAVSUP celebrates naval history birthday

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Joe Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Capt. James M. Belmont (right), Fleet Readiness Center East commanding officer, presents the Naval Aviation Supply Officer (NASO) insignia badge to Cmdr. Blake Dremann, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (Logistics Department) military director, August 2023 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C. The Aviation Supply Corps insignia appears as a Naval Aviator Badge. In the center of which is positioned the Navy Supply Corps three oak leaf emblem. The insignia is only authorized for officers, while enlisted supply personnel (such as those in the rate Storekeeper) are eligible to receive the Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist Badge. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/released)

    This work, NAVSUP celebrates naval history birthday [Image 4 of 4], by Joe Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

