    NAVSUP celebrates naval aviation birthday [Image 3 of 4]

    NAVSUP celebrates naval aviation birthday

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Joe Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Cmdr. Blake Dremann, served as military director, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Logistics Department August 2022 to May 2024.at Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) East, Marine.Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, N.C. In 2023, Dremann became the first and only supply officer at a FRC East to earn the Naval Aviation Supply Officer (NASO) Insignia. NASO badges are awarded to U.S. naval supply officers who qualified for duties in support of naval aviation and are qualified to serve in duty assignments onboard aircraft carriers. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 21:29
    Photo ID: 8389223
    VIRIN: 230801-N-DO192-8695
    Resolution: 956x1278
    Size: 816.28 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP celebrates naval aviation birthday [Image 4 of 4], by Joe Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

