NAVSUP celebrates naval aviation birthday

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) joins Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) in celebrating the birthday of naval aviation by recognizing the contributions of the men and women across the Supply Community who support NAVAIR's mission of delivering naval aviation excellence through the development, acquisition and sustainment of capabilities our Sailors and Marines need to defend our nation today and into the future.



One of the members of the Supply Community is Cmdr. Blake Dremann who served as military director, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) - Logistics Department at Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) East, Cherry Point, NC, from August 2022 to May 2024.



In 2023, Dremann became the first and only supply officer (SUPPO) at a Fleet Readiness Center to earn the Naval Aviation Supply Officer (NASO) Insignia, an award earned by U.S. naval supply officers who are qualified for duties in support of naval aviation and to serve in duty assignments onboard aircraft carriers.



Below, Dremann responds to questions about this career achievement.



Q: Why is the NASO pin an important professional milestone for you at this time in your career?



A: There are several reasons. First, it was my responsibility to understand the aviation business I was supporting, just as if I was supporting aviation maintenance and repair on a carrier or at an Aviation Support Detachment. It would have been a disservice to the opportunity and to the Supply Community if I had I left without seriously undertaking that responsibility.



Usually at this point in any SUPPO’s career, there is no need to earn an additional warfare qualification. We do those when we are ensigns and lieutenants. However, earning this warfare qualification was about setting the example and expectations for those that come after me. Lastly, the NASO also enhances my flexibility to be assigned to other aviation roles, should that be needed.



Q: Why is it that you are the first and only SUPPO stationed at FRC East to earn a NASO pin?



A: We re-aligned the supply officer billet from the FRC to the Defense Logistics Agency under Facilities Engineering Systems Command Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) during the mid-2000’s, additionally the FRC’s were traditionally not eligible for NASO qualification.



We’ve only recently started putting our personnel back into the fleet readiness centers. Beginning in 2020, the Supply Community placed supply officers who were already aviation qualitifed at FRC-Southwest at San Diego, Calif., and FRC-Southeast at Jacksonville, Flor.



My billet was a recent additon, and I was not NASO qualified; my expertise is submarines. So the Senior Supply Officer at COMFRC, Capt. Dale Haney and I made the case for changing the policy. Then I had a responsibility to earn it.



Q: What makes you most proud about having earned the NASO?



A: I think it is important for the Supply Community to know that entering the industrial arena, even in Cherry Point, NC, we are directly supporting the Fleet. The FRC takes that seriously.



It has been a privilege to learn the Naval Aviation Enterprise from this community of professionals, and honestly one of the best jobs I’ve had. I’m most proud of fighting for the opportunity to earn it. It required a policy exception, leading to a policy change for the FRC’s being a place of opportunity. Then I had to earn it, and I did. That will hopefully entice more to follow in my footsteps.



Q: What were the steps you took to earn a NASO pin?



A: I had to have a year in my current position and spend several weeks with Aviation Support Detachment, Oceana, meeting with various subject matter experts on Naval Aviation Enterprise.



After completing the qualification card, I completed an oral board consisting of FRC East Commanding Officer Capt. Jim Belmont, USMC Maj. Travis Holloway, FRC East Aviation Maintenance Officer, and senior aviation-qualified SUPPO Capt. Dave Fuchs from Commander, Fleet Readiness Center (COMFRC) at Naval Air Systems Command.



Q: Who were the leaders who supported you in achieving the NASO pin?



A: Capt. Dale Haney, Commander Fleet Readiness Centers (COMFRC) former SUPPO, pushed hard with Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet to change the policy. Current COMFRC SUPPO Capt. Dave Fuchs supported the board. My Commanding Officer, CAPT Belmont allowed me to spend three weeks in Oceana, VA working on my qualification. Capt. Martin Edmonds, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Commanding Officer and SUPPO Cmdr. Paul Kloepping allowed me to gain needed practical experiences at the Aviation Support Detachment, Oceana.



Q: With the NASO accomplishment behind you, what career milestone are you pursuing next?



A: This month, I’ve begun the journey to my commander milestone as the supply officer onboard one of the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Tenders, USS Frank Cable (AS-40).



INTERVIEW END



As Military Director, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), Dremann led 292 personnel comprising FRC’s logistics department who are responsible for maintaining and supporting material control, production support, technical data, and all purchasing requirements and processes for the entire depot.



They provide supply, logistics, & acquisition operational support at a value of $275M to more than 4,000 military, USCS civilians and contractors executing depot level aviation maintenance on aircraft, components & engines with an annual workload of $1.2B.



FRC-East’s mission performs engineering and life cycle technical support as well as aviation depot maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft, engines and components and support equipment supporting 22 different DOD and allied Type/Model/Series aircraft worldwide.



Learn more about the U.S . Navy's history in aviation at the dedicated webpage on Navy Heritage and History Command website: https://www.history.navy.mil/browse-by-topic/communities/naval-aviation0.html

