U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Thomas Harrell, Defense Health Network Central director and 59th Medical Wing commander, gives remarks during the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Defense Commissary Agency Mission Breakfast, JBSA-Lackland, May 7, 2024. The Mission Breakfast was a result of the commissary's exceptional partner product display which was named best in all DECA. The event brought service members, veterans, and families together for a morning of food, entertainment, and giveaways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 18:50 Photo ID: 8388897 VIRIN: 240507-F-QK189-1283 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.65 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mission Breakfast at JBSA-Lackland [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.