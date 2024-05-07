Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Breakfast at JBSA-Lackland [Image 9 of 11]

    Mission Breakfast at JBSA-Lackland

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Thomas Harrell, Defense Health Network Central director and 59th Medical Wing commander, gives remarks during the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Defense Commissary Agency Mission Breakfast, JBSA-Lackland, May 7, 2024. The Mission Breakfast was a result of the commissary's exceptional partner product display which was named best in all DECA. The event brought service members, veterans, and families together for a morning of food, entertainment, and giveaways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)

    This work, Mission Breakfast at JBSA-Lackland [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

