A U.S. Air Force Technical Training Airman, receives food at the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Defense Commissary Agency Mission Breakfast, JBSA-Lackland, May 7, 2024. The food items were donated by a private organization for the Mission Breakfast as a way to show appreciation to military service members. The Mission Breakfast was a result of the commissary's exceptional partner product display which was named best in all DECA. The event brought service members, veterans, and families together for a morning of food, entertainment, and giveaways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 18:49
|Photo ID:
|8388889
|VIRIN:
|240507-F-QK189-1026
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.16 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission Breakfast at JBSA-Lackland [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
