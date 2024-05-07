A U.S. Air Force Technical Training Airman, reads a jar of jam at the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Defense Commissary Agency Mission Breakfast, JBSA-Lackland, May 7, 2024. The food items were donated by a private organization for the Mission Breakfast as a way to show appreciation to military service members. The Mission Breakfast was a result of the commissary's exceptional partner product display which was named best in all DECA. The event brought service members, veterans, and families together for a morning of food, entertainment, and giveaways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 18:49 Photo ID: 8388887 VIRIN: 240507-F-QK189-1023 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 15.7 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mission Breakfast at JBSA-Lackland [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.