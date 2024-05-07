Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Breakfast at JBSA-Lackland [Image 5 of 11]

    Mission Breakfast at JBSA-Lackland

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training trainees pose for a photo with Dillon the Uncrustable, during the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Defense Commissary Agency Mission Breakfast, JBSA-Lackland, May 7, 2024. The Mission Breakfast was a result of the commissary's exceptional partner product display which was named best in all DECA. The event brought service members, veterans, and families together for a morning of food, entertainment, and giveaways.  (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 18:50
    Photo ID: 8388891
    VIRIN: 240507-F-QK189-1096
    Resolution: 6231x4154
    Size: 8.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Breakfast at JBSA-Lackland [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    37th Training Wing
    Defense Commissary Agency
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Air Force Basic Military Training
    Mission Breakfast

