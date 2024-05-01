Ramstein hosts ceremony to remember Holocaust victims

Lit candles sit on a podium during a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2024. The Nazis came to power in Germany in 1933 and killed about 11 million people, including more than six million Jewish people because of racial and political ideologies.

