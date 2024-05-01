Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein hosts ceremony to remember Holocaust victims

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Lit candles sit on a podium during a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2024. The Nazis came to power in Germany in 1933 and killed about 11 million people, including more than six million Jewish people because of racial and political ideologies.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    Memorial
    Community
    Ramstein
    Holocaust Remembrance Day

