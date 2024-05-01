U.S. Air Force Col. Dwayne Baca, 86th Medical Group commander, attends a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2024. U.S. Congress established the Days of Remembrance to honor the lives of millions of Jewish and other victims, as well as remembering the people who saved lives during the Holocaust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 08:49
|Photo ID:
|8387103
|VIRIN:
|240506-F-TC518-1064
|Resolution:
|3028x2019
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein hosts ceremony to remember Holocaust victims [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT