Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein hosts ceremony to remember Holocaust victims [Image 2 of 4]

    Ramstein hosts ceremony to remember Holocaust victims

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base attend a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2024. The Department of Defense’s theme for the 2024 Holocaust Day of Remembrance was “Behind Every Name a Story: The Courageous.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 08:49
    Photo ID: 8387102
    VIRIN: 240506-F-TC518-1072
    Resolution: 5519x3018
    Size: 951.7 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein hosts ceremony to remember Holocaust victims [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein hosts ceremony to remember Holocaust victims
    Ramstein hosts ceremony to remember Holocaust victims
    Ramstein hosts ceremony to remember Holocaust victims
    Ramstein hosts ceremony to remember Holocaust victims

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Community
    Ramstein
    Holocaust Remembrance Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT