Ramstein hosts ceremony to remember Holocaust victims

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base attend a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2024. The Department of Defense’s theme for the 2024 Holocaust Day of Remembrance was “Behind Every Name a Story: The Courageous.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)
05.06.2024
05.07.2024
|8387102
|240506-F-TC518-1072
|5519x3018
|951.7 KB
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|2
|0
