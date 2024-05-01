Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein hosts ceremony to remember Holocaust victims [Image 1 of 4]

    Ramstein hosts ceremony to remember Holocaust victims

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Grabinski, 86th Airlift Wing Chaplain Corp noncommissioned officer in charge of chaplain support, talks during a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2024. One of the individuals depicted at the event was Adolfo Kaminsky, who forged fake documents that saved over 10,000 Jewish people's lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    This work, Ramstein hosts ceremony to remember Holocaust victims [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial
    Community
    Ramstein
    Holocaust Remembrance Day

