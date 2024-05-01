U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Grabinski, 86th Airlift Wing Chaplain Corp noncommissioned officer in charge of chaplain support, talks during a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2024. One of the individuals depicted at the event was Adolfo Kaminsky, who forged fake documents that saved over 10,000 Jewish people's lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 08:49
|Photo ID:
|8387100
|VIRIN:
|240506-F-TC518-1036
|Resolution:
|4788x3192
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein hosts ceremony to remember Holocaust victims [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
