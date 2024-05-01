Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A day in the life: Paralegal [Image 4 of 5]

    A day in the life: Paralegal

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Airman Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Itzel Vargas, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing judge advocate paralegal, speaks with Col. Joseph Wall, 100th ARW deputy commander, about past nonjudicial punishment proceedings during a Day in the Life at the 100th ARW JA office at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 3, 2024. Wall visited the JA office to learn more about what a paralegal Airman does throughout their day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 05:28
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    This work, A day in the life: Paralegal [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Judge Advocate
    Legal
    100 ARW
    Bloody Hundredth
    JAGC
    ReaDy Culture

