A day in the life: Paralegal

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Itzel Vargas, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing judge advocate paralegal, speaks with Col. Joseph Wall, 100th ARW deputy commander, about past nonjudicial punishment proceedings during a Day in the Life at the 100th ARW office of the staff judge advocate at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 3, 2024. Wall visited the JA office to learn more about what a paralegal Airman does throughout their day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

