A day in the life: Paralegal

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Itzel Vargas, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing office of the staff judge advocate paralegal, listens to Col. Joseph Wall, 100th ARW deputy commander, as they discuss the process of nonjudicial punishment proceedings during a Day in the Life at the 100th ARW JA office at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 3, 2024. The JA’s mission is to enable warfighters through trusted and responsive legal counsel and provide legal services to maximize combat readiness, discipline, and quality of life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

