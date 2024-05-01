U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, learns about the process of past nonjudicial punishment proceedings during a Day in the Life at the 100th ARW office of the staff judge advocate at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 3, 2024. The JA’s mission is to enable warfighters through trusted and responsive legal counsel and provide legal services to maximize combat readiness, discipline, and quality of life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 05:28 Photo ID: 8386970 VIRIN: 240503-F-IH537-1181 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.95 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A day in the life: Paralegal [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.